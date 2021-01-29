Another mass vaccination site opening at Fenway Park on Monday

BOSTON (WHDH) – Massachusetts’ second mass vaccination site at a professional sports venue will open at Fenway Park on Monday as state health officials shift their focus to vaccinating seniors over the age of 75.

The home of the Red Sox will start administering up to 500 vaccines per day to eligible residents who are in Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the state’s priority groups.

The ballpark will later ramp up to more than 1,000 shots per day.

CIC Health will operate the site with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center as the medical director. Cataldo Ambulance workers will also be on hand to assist.

The site is expected to stay open through the beginning of baseball season in early April.

Health care workers, first responders, and those living and working in congregate care settings started receiving the vaccine at Gillette Stadium earlier this month.

The revised order for Phase 2 vaccinations is as follows:

Individuals 75+

Individuals 65+ or with 2+ comorbidities

Early education and K-12 workers, transit, utility, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works, and public health workers

Individuals with one comorbidity

Three more mass vaccination sites are also slated to open in the coming days in Springfield, Danvers, and Boston.

The Springfield site at Eastfield Mall will open on Feb. 2, sites at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel in Danvers will launch on Feb. 3, and Boston’s Reggie Lewis Center will open during the first week of February.

UMass Memorial Hospital is also working to get a mass vaccination site open by early February.

Gov. Charlie Baker said earlier this week that the state hopes to also have about 165 publicly available sites open by the middle of February.

On Thursday, the mass vaccination sites in Springfield and Danvers made about 15,000 appointments available, and Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park posted a total of 20,000 appointments.

Baker noted that new appointments at sites across the site will open on a rolling basis as more become available. He urged residents to frequently check back online for openings.

Baker said the state is banking on being able to deliver more than 300,000 doses to residents each week by mid-February. This plan, of course, hinges on how many doses are provided by the government.

