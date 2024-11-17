We had ourselves a pretty nice, little Saturday! High temperatures were in the 60s. Today stays mild with highs back into the 60s under a lot of sunshine. The change today? Less wind this afternoon after a slight breeze this morning.

This week will bring periods of breezy conditions and opportunity for some rain.

Overnight, more cloud cover moves in across southern New England. That’s ahead of our slim rain chance tomorrow morning with a cold front. It looks like the best we’ll get is a sprinkle for a neighborhood or two.

Our better chance of rain is Thursday through Saturday. At this point, showers look likely Thursday.

Here’s a closer look at temperatures for the next 48 hours. The clouds overnight will keep our temperatures from dropping too much. After the front clears SNE we’ll get back into the sunshine tomorrow and the wind picks up out of the northwest. Highs will be near 60.

Temperatures this week get closer to average by mid-week. It trends cooler toward the end of our 7-day forecast.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black