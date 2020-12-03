ATASCADERO, Calif. (WHDH) — A metal monolith similar to the ones found in Utah and Romania has been spotted on a hiking trail in California.

The large structure appeared at Stadium Park in Atascadero, gaining plenty of attention from hikers on the trail.

A mysterious monolith was first spotted in a Utah desert but disappeared about 10 days later.

Another one was also discovered in Romania but that too vanished.

Some people are questioning whether this is the work of an artist or something from out of this world.

