ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Another person at Abington High School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Superintendent Peter Schafer wrote in a letter to parents and guardians Monday that Abington Public Health Nurse Lindsey Wright is notifying families whose child came in close contact with the infected person.

This comes after Schafer announced Friday previous cases at the high and middle schools.

School buildings are continued to be disinfected daily, and students and staff have been required to wear masks, wash hands and social distance.

No additional information has been released.

