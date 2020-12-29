Another popular Boston eatery going into hibernation for winter

BOSTON (WHDH) - Another popular Boston eatery announced Tuesday that it is going into hibernation for the winter due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Coppersmith Boston says it will be shutting down its operation until at least early spring.

“To our friends and family after much consideration we have decided to go into hibernation for the winter months. Thank you for your continued support especially these past dreadful months. We look forward to seeing and serving you again in the early spring,” the South Boston restaurant wrote in an Instagram post.

A number of restaurants across the city have also opted to go into hibernation because the second wave of coronavirus has had a major impact on business.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced earlier this month that the city’s 2021 outdoor dining pilot program will launch in the spring. Applications are now open.

During the 2020 temporary outdoor dining season, the Licensing Board for the City of Boston approved more than 550 requests for outdoor dining licenses with over 415 on public property.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)