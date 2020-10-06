Another popular Boston pub falls victim to coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Another popular Boston pub has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stoddard’s Fine Food & Ale announced Tuesday that it would be closing its doors following a 10-year run at 48 Temple Place.

“We can not keep our doors open if there is no business to be generated, no theaters, minimal foot traffic from office buildings, reduced traffic from the local colleges, no outdoor dinning options for us on a busy street, no support from our landlord or willingness to negotiate new terms, the list goes on,” restaurant co-owner Ace Gershfield wrote in a Facebook post.

The gastropub was known for serving vintage cocktails and craft beer in a historic building that dated back to the 1800s.

Many Boston restaurants and bars have closed since the start of the pandemic, including the Kinsale Irish Pub, which shut its doors this week after more than 22 years.

