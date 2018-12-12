Another potential gas leak prompts 2nd evacuation of Mashpee elementary school

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - An elementary school in Mashpee is being evacuated for the second day in a row over a potential gas leak, police said.

Emergency crews responding to Quashnet Elementary School Wednesday morning are looking into the possible leak.

Students were dismissed early on Tuesday after officials found elevated levels of gas in the school, authorities said.

The cause of that leak was not immediately known.

There were no reported injuries.

