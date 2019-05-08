Another retail marijuana shop gets green light to open in Massachusetts

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - Another retail marijuana shop has been given the green light to open for business in Massachusetts.

The Cannabis Control Commission issued a notice on Wednesday authorizing RISE Holdings in Amherst to commence adult-use retail operations as early as Sunday.

Customers must be at least 21 years old to be allowed into the shop at 169 Meadow Street. A government issued picture ID is required.

Other retail locations in the Bay State include Salem, Pittsfield, Uxbridge, Leicester, Worcester, Easthampton, Northampton, Brookline, Fall River, Lowell, Greenfield, Wareham, Gardner, Williamstown, Hudson, and Great Barrington.

