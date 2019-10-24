(CNN) — California’s largest utility started yet another round of intentional power cuts to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires, frustrating residents two weeks after it left nearly 1 million customers in the dark for days.

The latest blackouts started Wednesday and will affect parts of 17 counties that include wine country Sonoma and Napa at least through Thursday afternoon.

Red flag warnings are in place for more than 25 million people in Northern and Southern California, which means soaring temperatures, low humidity and stronger winds will increase the risk of fire dangers.

About 179,000 Northern California customers will lose electricity in the latest shutoff, the Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said. But the number of affected people will be higher since customers include houses and businesses.

The shutoff aims to prevent wildfires that could be caused by high winds downing live power equipment. In recent years, PG&E has been under fire for the role its equipment played in a series of catastrophic blazes across the state, including last year’s deadly Camp Fire.

Residents lash out at utility company

It’ll be the second time this month that PG&E has shut off power to hundreds of thousands of Californians in a program slammed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and other officials.

The decision for the power shut off was based on forecasts of dry, hot and windy weather that could lead to sparks on the electric system and rapid spread of wildfire, the utility said.

While the scope of this week’s shut off is less than the nearly 800,000 customers left in the dark earlier this month, residents said the effects are just as wide-ranging.

Zendy Olguin said the power will be on in their St. Helena house, but the ripple effects of the outage will go way beyond home.

Her kids’ learning activities will be affected by the power shutoff and she has to find someone to keep an eye on them after school, she said.

“That means that either mom or dad have to stay home and watch them because my understanding the boys and girls club is closed too when our power goes out,” Olguin told CNN affiliate KPIX.

“We’re losing school, we’re losing work. We’re losing a lot.”

Charles Gautreaux, who also lives in St. Helena, lashed out at the utility company.

“Too much money has been spent not taking care things that should be taken care of. I’m really angry with the big shots.”

In Glenn County, the company said it appears its vehicle was targeted when the front passenger window was hit by a projectile from a pellet gun. An employee was not injured.

“I understand these shutoffs can make people upset and even angry but be upset at PG&E, don’t take it out on the people who are trying to help you,” CEO Bill Johnson told reporters.

The strong winds will taper off Thursday

Strong winds are expected to peak overnight and begin to taper off by Thursday, PG&E meteorologist Scott Strenfel said.

“Forecasts indicate the peak period of winds should end about noon Thursday in the Sierra Foothills, North Bay and San Mateo County, and around noon Friday in Kern County,” PG&E said.

Once the high winds are over, the company will inspect the lines to ensure there’s no damage before restoring power. It said it plans to restore the vast majority of power within 48 hours after the weather has passed.

In Southern California, extreme fire danger is in place for Thursday into Friday. About 331,990 customers in the region are under consideration for shutoff due to windy conditions and an increased risk of potential wildfires, officials said.

More high winds expected days later

The next shutoff may be just days away as another potential period of offshore wind pattern aims for Northern California on Saturday night.

It could be the strongest wind event of the season, potentially stronger than the one earlier this month, Strenfel said.

“Things could still evolve,” he cautioned. Complicating things, the vegetation that fuels fires will be as dry as it has been at any time this year. “It could have the potential to be a very significant event.”

That wind event could last until Monday afternoon, he said.

