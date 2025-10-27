While we are still looking mostly quiet in the short term, we’ve got our next storm on tap to move in later this week. However, it might exit just in time for trick-or-treating on Friday.

First, Tuesday is looking nice and partly sunny. It’ll be a cold start again in the mid to upper 30s. Highs will top off in the low 50s. We can’t rule out an isolated sprinkle or light shower across eastern Massachusetts, but that’s really about it. Overall, not a bad day.

Wednesday will start in the upper 30s and low 40s with highs in the low 50s. Skies will be noticeably cloudier and they may produce some isolated showers at times. It will be breezy, too.

Thursday is when our next storm is set to begin. Widespread rain will roll in, especially late in the day. Rain will be moderate to heavy at times.

Lows will start off in the mid 40s with afternoon highs in the upper 50s. It will be downright windy, though, so make sure you’ve got solid rain gear that day.

Right now, it looks like the steady rain will move out Friday morning. That makes for a much better Halloween forecast. However, on the back edge of the system, there still could be some isolated showers.

At least it’s not widespread rain, though. It will still be breezy, too, making temperatures in the 50s throughout the day feel much cooler.

Saturday we’ll be dry, partly sunny with lows in the low 40s and highs in the mid 50s. A wind will make it feel chilly. Sunday: back to the 30s in the morning but mid to upper 50s in the afternoon with a sun/cloud mix. Our next shower chance returns Monday.