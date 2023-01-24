(WHDH) — Communities across Massachusetts are working to get power back up and running and roadways and sidewalks clear before the next round of winter weather arrives on Wednesday.

The storm is expected to begin Wednesday between noon and 3 p.m. and then intensify throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours.

Similar to the last two storms, communities along the coast are projected to get a coating to less than an inch of snow; cities and towns south and east of I-495 are expected to get 1 to 3 inches; and 3 to 6 inches for the Worcester hills, parts of western Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)