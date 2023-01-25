Midday flurries will give way to full-blown snow later in the afternoon as the week’s second snow storm heads through southern New England, flipping the script a bit compared to the previous system.

Rather than turn from rain to snow over the course of the day, a batch of precipitation destined to hit evening commuters will start as steady flakes for many before becoming rainfall.

By 4-5 p.m., light to moderate snowfall is expected to arrive throughout Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire, picking up in intensity later in the evening around 7-8 p.m., while rain works its way up from the south, taking over completely by 11 p.m.

Potentially 3-6″ of snow are expected around northern Worcester County and most of New Hampshire, while a band of 1-3″ is more likely for most of the Boston-area, North Shore and Metro West areas.

An inch to a dusting is possible for the South Shore and South Coast, with mostly rain slated for the Cape.

By tomorrow morning, though, save for some spotty showers, conditions are expected to largely dry out.

