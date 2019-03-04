Another storm, the same safety message: ‘Clear snow before you go’

(WHDH) — Winter may be nearing an end but Massachusetts State Police troopers were still uttering the same five words on Monday after yet another storm swept across the state: “Clear snow before you go.”

Troopers patrolling the state’s highways stopped another round of drivers who made a woeful attempt to clear snow from their vehicles.

#ClearSnowBEFOREyouGo What could go wrong? 🤦🏻‍♂️ Another storm ❄️ another safety message….for your safety and the safety of those around you, please clear it before you leave. #MAsnow #Wx #MAwx pic.twitter.com/IYb9lW4qPp — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 4, 2019

“For your safety and the safety of those around you, please clear it before you leave,” state police said in a Tweet.

Last month, a driver who was stopped with a snow-covered rear window told a trooper that he “wanted to get to the gym.”

