Another storm, the same safety message: ‘Clear snow before you go’

(WHDH) — Winter may be nearing an end but Massachusetts State Police troopers were still uttering the same five words on Monday after yet another storm swept across the state: “Clear snow before you go.”
Troopers patrolling the state’s highways stopped another round of drivers who made a woeful attempt to clear snow from their vehicles.
“For your safety and the safety of those around you, please clear it before you leave,” state police said in a Tweet.
Last month, a driver who was stopped with a snow-covered rear window told a trooper that he “wanted to get to the gym.”
