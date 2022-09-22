BOSTON (WHDH) - Another truck has been added to the list of vehicles to get “Storrowed” over the years.

The truck was traveling on the inbound side of Storrow Drive Thursday when it ended up getting wedged under an MBTA-owned bridge next to the BU bridge.

The MBTA does not use the bridge for passenger service but it will be checked out to make sure it is structurally sound.

