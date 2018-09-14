BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police Department has added another violent fugitive to their list of “Most Wanted Sex Offenders.”

Troopers are searching for 60-year-old John W. Corbett, who is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender as required by law.

Corbett is classified as a Level 3 sex offender following his 1990 conviction for aggravated rape, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and breaking an entering.

He was convicted of breaking into a Newton home in May of 1989 while the occupants slept and sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint.

Corbett has a lengthy criminal history in Massachusetts, according to state police.

He is described as a white male, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing 215 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He has tattoos on his left wrist, left upper arm and right upper arm, as well as scars on his right thigh, right fingers, left elbow and abdomen.

Corbett reportedly has ties to Boston, Plymouth, Lowell, Waltham, Framingham and Florida.

He is the six person to be added the the “Most Wanted Sex Offenders” list this week.

Juan C. Gonzalez, 57, Michael Joslin, 54, Angelo Rosado, 53, and Richard Fleurant, 79, who are all Level 3 sex offenders, are also wanted by state police.

Angelo Rosado, 53, was added to the list earlier this week but was captured Thursday.

Anyone who sees the wanted offenders or has information on their whereabouts is urged to call Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873) or to call 911.

