Another winter storm is expected to hit New England Wednesday just hours after power was restored to communities across Massachusetts.

The storm is expected to begin between noon and 3 p.m. and then intensify throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours.

Similar to the last two storms, communities along the coast are projected to get a coating to less than an inch of snow, cities and towns south and east of I-495 are expected to get 1 to 3 inches, and the Worcester hills and parts of western Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont will get 3 to 6 inches.

1-3" of snow late afternoon, early evening. Few 3-4" amounts in the the central to northern Worcester Hills. Highest chance for 6" is northern Berkshires/Ski Country. pic.twitter.com/hyZbfICVoI — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 25, 2023

The snow will come down steadiest during the evening commute before turning into a soaking rain from south to north overnight. Wind gusts could reach 40-50mph as temperatures spike to 50.

Most areas are expected to dry out by 8 a.m. Thursday and remain clear through the weekend.

Drying out by 8am tomorrow. Temps near 50 to start, 35-40 by late afternoon. pic.twitter.com/qRg1l9Zu8a — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 25, 2023

