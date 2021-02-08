(WHDH) — People still cleaning up after Sunday’s snowstorm may want to keep those shovels handy as more snow is on the way.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday for parts of Middlesex, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Norfolk, Worcester, Suffolk, Hampden, and Berkshire counties.

Sunshine prevailed Monday following a winter storm that dumped a foot of snow in parts of Massachusetts, but clouds will move back in, bringing with it snow flurries during the Tuesday morning commute.

Flakes will begin to intensify, leaving behind 4 to 6 inches of snow in the majority of the Bay State.

Some communities in northern Worcester and northern Middlesex counties up to the New Hampshire line could get 6 to 8 inches of snow.

Points on the South Shore could see 2 to 4 inches of snow, while the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands will see a coating to 2 inches.

The snowfall is expected to be light and fluffy due to temperatures that will linger in the 20s.

Flakes could start flying as early as 8 a.m. and the storm system will wind down between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The steadiest of the snow will fall between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Slippery road conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

4pm Monday..::snowfall map for Tuesday. Light/fluffy snow north of Pike…a few spots may get to 8” in that purple blob. 3-4” around metro Boston…5-6” for Worcester. #7news https://t.co/MARiwj30yn — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) February 8, 2021

