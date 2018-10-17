Antibiotic-resistant strain of salmonella sickens people in 29 states, including Massachusetts

(WHDH) — Ninety-two people have been infected by an antibiotic-resistant strain of salmonella in 29 states, including Massachusetts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicates that many types of raw chicken products from a variety of sources are contaminated with salmonella Infantis and are making people sick.
The CDC says 21 people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.
Those who have fallen ill reported eating different types and brands of chicken products purchased from many different locations, according to researchers. The outbreak strain has been identified in samples taken from raw chicken pet food, raw chicken products, and live chickens.
A supplier of the raw chicken products or of the live chickens has not yet been identified.
The CDC fears the outbreak could be widespread in the chicken industry because the strain is present in live chickens and in many types of raw chicken products.
The following states have reported illnesses:
Alabama
California
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Illinois
Indiana
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Missouri
North Carolina
Nebraska
New Jersey
New York
Ohio
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Virginia
Washington
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)