Antibiotic-resistant strain of salmonella sickens people in 29 states, including Massachusetts

(WHDH) — Ninety-two people have been infected by an antibiotic-resistant strain of salmonella in 29 states, including Massachusetts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicates that many types of raw chicken products from a variety of sources are contaminated with salmonella Infantis and are making people sick.

The CDC says 21 people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Those who have fallen ill reported eating different types and brands of chicken products purchased from many different locations, according to researchers. The outbreak strain has been identified in samples taken from raw chicken pet food, raw chicken products, and live chickens.

A supplier of the raw chicken products or of the live chickens has not yet been identified.

The CDC fears the outbreak could be widespread in the chicken industry because the strain is present in live chickens and in many types of raw chicken products.

The following states have reported illnesses:

Alabama

California

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

North Carolina

Nebraska

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Washington

