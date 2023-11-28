More than a dozen old military cannonballs were found at a Waltham construction site Monday morning.

The state Department of Fire Services said contractors made the discovery while digging a trench at a site on Foundry Avenue.

A Hazmat team, the police bomb squad, and other agencies were called to the scene.

The bomb squad removed the cannonballs from the trench and disposed of them without incident. There are no reported environmental hazards or details on how the munitions may have ended up there.

