Antonio Brown apologizes to Robert Kraft, Patriots for causing ‘bad’ drama

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Wide receiver Antonio Brown took to social media on Tuesday to apologize to Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots organization for causing “bad” media and drama.

Exactly two months after being released by the Patriots, Brown said in an Instagram post, “Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama! Thank you sincerely, AB.”

The post was liked by many of Brown’s former teammates including Tom Brady, Phillip Dorsett, Stephon Gilmore, Julian Edelman, and James White.

Days after Brown was let go, in a Twitter rant, he made reference to solicitation charges that were filed against Kraft following a prostitution investigation at a day spa in Jupiter, Florida. That tweet was later deleted.

The 31-year-old free agent also tweeted that he would no longer be playing in the NFL because owners wield too much power.

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Brown was released by the Patriots after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct — the third team in seven months to tire of the off-field behavior that has overshadowed his accomplishments as one of the NFL’s most prolific receivers for a decade.

“We feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time,” the Patriots said at the time of Brown’s release.

An NFL investigation of the allegations against Brown is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)