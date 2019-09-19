Antonio Brown speaks for first time since joining Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots star Antonio Brown spoke publically Thursday for the first time since he was traded to the team and accused of rape by his former trainer.

Standing in front of his locker and swarmed by cameras, the 31-year-old wide receiver was asked about his standing with the NFL given the sexual assault allegations he’s facing.

Brown deflected when asked about the allegations, saying he’s focused on football.

“I’m super grateful to be here and to play for Bill Belichick and Tom Brady,” Brown said. “I got a lot of the offense to learn and have to catch up.”

Brown took the field Sunday in his first game as Patriot, just days after he was sued by Britney Taylor.

Taylor says Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions, according to a lawsuit filed in the Southern District of Florida.

Brown has denied the allegations.

