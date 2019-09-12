Antonio Brown speaks publicly for first time since rape allegation

Antonio Brown broke his silence over an Instagram Live story at a TB12 facility Thursday night. The first time he has spoken since being accused of rape in a lawsuit filed by his former trainer.

Brown did not directly address the rape allegations, but he is back to work on social media — making sure everyone knows he is preparing to play come Sunday.

The receiver is working overtime to prepare for the Pats matchup against the Dolphins in Miami this weekend.

“No matter what they say, no matter what they hate, somebody’s still got to go to work,” Brown told his fans.

His commitment to the game is not going unnoticed by his teammates in Foxborough.

“He’s a hard worker. You all know that, we know that,” Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorset said. “He is going to go out there, he is going to have a lot of energy. He is going to go out there and work hard. He is a playmaker, he is going to make plays.”

The Patriots have stressed that there is no place better-suited for the troubled Brown to put his legal issues aside and keep his focus on the field.

“The devil going to try to bring you down when you get closer to your goals,” Brown said between reps. “The key is, don’t let them.”

Brown appears to be on target to make his Patriots debut barring a quick decision from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

His status for the matchup is still unclear.