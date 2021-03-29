‘Any of us would do the same thing’: Trooper recalls pulling man from crumpled car

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire state trooper credited other first responders for helping him pull a man from a crushed car after a crash Sunday.

Trooper Tim Repucci said a 58-year-old man lost control of his car while changing lanes on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack and veered off the highway into a tree. The crash crushed the roof of the car and pinned the man inside until Repucci and Good Samaritans freed him.

“We were able to break one of the windows, pull the door open and get him out,” Repucci said. “We were just being as careful as we could with his neck trying to get him through the brush and the door.”

The man was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Repucci said other first responders would’ve acted just as quickly at the scene.

“I was just the first one there, any of us would do the same thing,” Repucci said.

