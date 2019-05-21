‘Any police officers’ worst nightmare’: Toddler struck, injured by Boston police cruiser

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances that led up to a 1-year-old girl being struck by a Boston police cruiser on Monday.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the girl being hit by the rear right wheel of the cruiser as it pulled onto Shawmut Avenue around 7 p.m.

The girl’s mother, the officer and several good Samaritans rushed to the child’s aid, who was then taken to the hospital.

Her mother said she suffered a broken collarbone.

“She’s doing OK,” the girl’s mother told 7News. “Just asking for a speedy recovery, that’s all.”

In a statement Tuesday, Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross called the incident “any police officers’ worst nightmare.”

“I am glad to hear that the young girl involved in last night’s incident is recuperating from her injuries and is expected to make a full recovery,” he added. “I ask for everyone to keep the young girl and her family in our thoughts as she recovers.”

Gross says a preliminary investigation suggests the incident was an accident.

