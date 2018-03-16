‘Anything could have happened’: MBTA bus driver brings child wandering alone in Milton to police

MILTON, MA (WHDH) - MBTA driver Muriel Evans knew something wasn’t right last Wednesday when she spotted a little boy, walking all alone and waving her down.

“I said, ‘Oh my God.’ I was so scared for him because I couldn’t believe that he was all by himself,” said Evans.

The 9-year-old boy was supposed to be on his school bus, on his way home from Cunnigham Elementary, following an early release. However, he managed to walk away and ended up wandering through East Milton Square.

When Evans saw him, she told him to get on her bus.

“Anything could have happened. Somebody could have kidnapped him; he could have got hit by a car,” Evans said.

The boy’s mother, Rahimah Ahmad, said she panicked when her son didn’t come home, calling it the “scariest 45 minutes of my entire life.”

School resources officers and Milton Police began searching the area, not knowing yet that he was safe with Evans.

Evans brought the boy to Transit Police at Ashmont Station where he was reunited with his mom.

“I just would like to thank her because it could have been a whole different direction if she had let him off,” said Ahmad.

Milton Public Schools said that they are conducting an internal investigation and are cooperating with outside agencies involved in this incident. They also added that they are reviewing school dismissal procedures to ensure student safety.

The Department of Children and Families is investigating.

