SHIRLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of people gathered in Shirley Saturday to raise awareness about the high suicide rate among military members and first responders.

Nearly 700 U.S. flags will be placed in a local park to honor the lives claimed by suicide each month. The Flags For Forgotten Heroes display is hosted by the Honor Bear Project, and member Kim Hebert said the group will continue to call attention to veterans not having enough mental health support.

“Anything that we can do to bring awareness and make sure our fallen heroes are never forgotten, that’s what we will do,” Hebert said.

If you or someone you know is struggling, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org or call 1-800-273-8255.



