BOSTON (WHDH) - Senator Ed Markey received the endorsement of New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a major name in the party’s progressive wing.

The two worked together to introduce the Green New Deal in 2019, a massive bill aimed at addressing climate change and creating jobs.

In her endorsement, Ocasio-Cortez highlighted Markey’s experience in politics, saying:

“At a time when powerful special interests are making life harder for everyday Americans, Massachusetts working families need a champion in the U.S. Senate to stand up for them and fight corporate greed. Ed Markey has spent his career doing exactly that.”

Markey is facing a Democratic primary challenge from Congressman Seth Moulton, who has made Markey’s age a central issue in the race, saying there needs to be a generational change in the Senate.

Early voting for the September 1 primary opens on Saturday.

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