AP source: Patriots, Karras agree to 1-year, $4 million deal

BOSTON (AP) — The Patriots have agreed to sign free agent center Ted Karras to a one-year, $4 million contract, reuniting him with the franchise where he began his NFL career, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke under the condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a physical and has not been announced. NFL Network was first to report the agreement.

Karras previously spent four seasons in New England after being drafted by the Patriots in 2016, winning two Super Bowl rings as a utility offensive lineman and backup center to David Andrews. He also stepped into the starting role in 2019 when Andrews was on injured reserve with blood clots in his lungs.

Karras signed with Miami following the 2019 season and started all 16 games for the Dolphins in 2020.

This new agreement with Karras could be an indication the Patriots have decided to move on from Andrews, who is a free agent after starting 69 games at center for New England since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

Karras is the second former Patriots offensive lineman to return to New England during free agency. They swapped draft picks with the Raiders last week to acquire tackle Trent Brown, who reworked his contract to a one-year deal worth as much as $11 million.

