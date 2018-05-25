AP Source: Trump lawyer met Russian oligarch at Trump Tower

In this April 16, 2018, photo, Michael Cohen, center, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York. Lawyers who have been asked to help represent President Donald Trump have spurned the assignment at least partly out of concerns he wouldn’t pay his bills and doesn’t listen to legal advice. That’s according to several people familiar with the conversations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential client matters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, met with a Russian oligarch and discussed U.S.-Russia relations just 11 days before Trump was inaugurated as president.

That’s according to a person familiar with the meeting held at Trump Tower in New York who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the meeting publicly.

This person said the oligarch, billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, met with Cohen for about 20 minutes in Cohen’s office. The two men were joined by Andrew Intrater, Vekselberg’s American cousin, who heads a New York private equity firm that manages his financial assets.

Soon after the inauguration, Intrater’s firm, Columbus Nova, paid Cohen $500,000 for consulting work. Vekselberg was targeted in April with U.S. Treasury Department sanctions, citing his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)