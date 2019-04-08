AP sources: Secret Service director to leave Trump administration

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Secret Service Director Randolph “Tex” Alles is expected to leave the Trump administration.

That’s according to two administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the personnel matter.

The officials say Alles’ departure stems from a personality conflict within the agency. They said it was unrelated to the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and a recent security breach at the president’s private club in Florida.

Alles, a former Marine general, was recommended to the post by former White House chief of staff John Kelly.

