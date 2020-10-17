Apartment building evacuated in Lakeville due to high levels of carbon monoxide

LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews evacuated a building of elderly residents on Saturday due to high levels of carbon monoxide, fire officials said.

Crews responding to a carbon monoxide alarm activation on Lebaron Boulevard just before 5 a.m. found carbon monoxide levels in excess of 100 part per million throughout a 56-unit apartment building, fire officials said.

Firefighters activated the building fire alarm system to evacuate all of the residents, who are 55 or older.

Several disabled residents were ushered out of the building with the help of firefighters on scene, officials said.

Residents were able to stay out of the rain under the exterior overhang following the evacuation, according to officials.

Crews determined that malfunctioning heating equipment caused the carbon monoxide condition, fire officials said. The heating equipment was disabled and carbon monoxide levels began to fall.

All seniors were given N95 respirators to protect them from potential COVID-19 exposure, fire officials said. They were all evaluated for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Residents were able to return to their apartments once air quality returned to safe levels, officials said. None required hospitalization due to carbon monoxide exposure.

Lakeville Fire responds to carbon monoxide incident at elderly housing apartment building. https://t.co/PCBHWEDxpq pic.twitter.com/LZMiD4Iy2S — Lakeville Fire Dept. (@LakevilleMAFD) October 17, 2020

