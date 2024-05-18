BOSTON (WHDH) - A window of an East Boston apartment and nearby cars were hit by gunfire late Thursday night, officials said.

Just after 11 p.m., bullets hit several cars in the area of Maverick and Liverpool streets, Boston police said, also shattering the window of a child’s bedroom, neighbors said. No injuries were reported.

“To have something like this happen here, it’s very unusual and rather disturbing,” one neighbor said. “The bullet that penetrated the house, there was a child in there.”

Many of the people who live in the area are seniors, neighbors said. As soon as Evelyn Andino heard about the gunshots in her mother’s neighborhood, she went to check and make sure she was okay.

“It is scary. She’s 81 years old. You know, there’s a whole bunch of other 81-year-olds that live there,” Andino said. “I check in on her all the time. Sometimes when I have to work from home, I’ll work from her house to stay with her.”

Police said that no arrests have been made and that the shooting is still under investigation.

