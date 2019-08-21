‘Apocalyptic scenario’: Deadly fungus threatening to wipe out bananas

(WHDH) — A deadly, fast-moving fungus that was recently found in an area where almost all of the world’s export bananas are grown is threatening to wipe out the fruit forever.

The fungus has troubled plantations in parts of Asia for decades and now it’s presence has been detected in Latin America, the heart of worldwide banana exports.

Wired reports the Colombian Agricultural Institute confirmed that Tropical Race 4 was found in plantations in the country, prompting a national state of emergency.

Crops have since been destroyed and plantations have been quarantined in an effort to prevent the fungus from spreading.

The most commonly exported banana in Latin America was the Gros Michel until it was completely wiped out by a fungus in the 1950s. Virtually all exported bananas in the region are now Cavendish.

Exeter University’s Chair in Food Security, Sarah Gurr, says Cavendish will likely suffer the same fate as the Gros Michel.

“What we’re having is an almost apocalyptic scenario where we’ll probably lose Cavendish as well,” Gurr told the news outlet.

Dan Bebber, also of Exeter, says the fungus is likely more widespread than currently understood.

“Once it’s in a country it’s very hard to get rid of it,” he said.

The fungus is said to live in the soil and can be transmitted on unclean tires and boots. It can be spread from plant to plant when they are replanted in different farms. It can also remain dormant for years.

Because the fungus can go undetected, Bebber says he expects “a pretty rapid spread” across Latin America.

