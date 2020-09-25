‘Appalling and outrageous’: Baker slams Trump over transfer of power comment

BOSTON (WHDH) - A fired-up Gov. Charlie Baker defended the upcoming November election and slammed President Trump’s recent suggestion that he won’t commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses.

“It is appalling and outrageous that anyone would suggest for a minute that if they lose an election, they’re not gonna leave,” Baker exclaimed Thursday during a press conference at the State House.

Baker’s comments come after White House reporters pressed Trump on if he would commit to a peaceful transition if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election.

“We want to have, get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very transfer, you’ll have a very peaceful, there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation,” Trump said Wednesday.

The president repeated unfounded claims about mail-in ballot fraud, sparking outrage from Democrats and leaving Republicans trying to assure American voters that this election will be fair and the results of it followed.

“Those of us who serve in public life will do everything we can to make sure the people’s will is followed through and executed on because that is fundamentally why there’s a United States of America in the first place,” Baker said.

He also doubled down in his defense of the election, saying mail-in ballots worked in Massachusetts during the record-setting primary turnout.

