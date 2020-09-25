‘Appalling and outrageous’: Baker, Trump go head-to-head on mail-in voting and transfer of power comment

BOSTON (WHDH) - President Donald Trump took to Twitter Friday to attack Governor Charlie Baker after the governor slammed the president’s recent suggestion that he would not commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses.

Trump called Baker a Republican in name only and wrote: “RINO Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts is unsuccessfully trying to defend Mail In Ballots, when there is fraud being found all over the place….Wrong Charlie!”

RINO Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts is unsuccessfully trying to defend Mail In Ballots, when there is fraud being found all over the place. Just look at some of the recent races, or the Trump Ballots in Pennsylvania that were thrown into the garbage. Wrong Charlie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2020

The president’s hostile tweet comes in response to Baker’s strong defense of mail-in ballots — the method he chose to use to cast his vote in the state’s primary.

“And it worked just fine. The same way it worked just fine across the rest of the country,” Baker said.

He further blasted Trump for his refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

“It is appalling and outrageous that anyone would suggest for a minute that if they lose an election, they’re not gonna leave,” Baker exclaimed Thursday during a press conference at the State House.

Baker’s comments come after White House reporters pressed Trump on if he would commit to a peaceful transition if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election.

“We want to have, get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very transfer, you’ll have a very peaceful, there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation,” Trump said Wednesday.

The president repeated unfounded claims about mail-in ballot fraud, sparking outrage from Democrats and leaving Republicans trying to assure American voters that this election will be fair and the results of it followed.

Baker, who did not cast any vote for president in 2016, says American democracy has always been an example to the rest of the world.

“A huge part of this nation’s glory to the extent it exists as a beacon to others is the peaceful transfer of power based on the vote of the people of his country,” he said.

The governor said that the peaceful transfer of power is what Americans rely on when they go to vote.

