RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating two deaths in the town of Raynham that authorities believe were the result of a murder-suicide.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said officers were first called to a home on Ruth Ellen Road around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, after the Raynham Police Department received 911 calls about a shooting from both a tenant as well as the shooting victim.

“When police and paramedics arrived on scene minutes later, they discovered both the victim and the apparent shooter deceased in the victim’s bedroom,” the DA’s office stated in a news release.

Authorities later identified the victim as Tatiana Tavares, 30, of Raynham, and the alleged shooter who appeared to take his own life as 43-year-old Scott Swale of Easton.

The DA’s office said a preliminary investigation found Swale appeared to force his way into the home via breaking through a sliding glass door, before walking upstairs to the victim’s bedroom. He was believed to have shot the victim while she was on the bed before turning the gun on himself, according to the news release.

The DA’s office noted that both individuals had “been engaged in a hostile year-long on again, off again relationship,” and that an investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)