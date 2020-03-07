Appeal date set for prostitution case against Patriots owner Robert Kraft

An appeal date has been set in the case against Patriots owner Robert Kraft for soliciting prostitution in Florida last year.

Kraft was charged with soliciting prostitution at the Orchids of Asia Spa in Florida last January, when the Patriots were in Miami for the Super Bowl.

In May of 2019, a judge granted Kraft’s motion to suppress video that allegedly showed him soliciting at the massage parlor.

Prosecutors and Kraft’s attorneys will appear in court for opening arguments on May 21.

