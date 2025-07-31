BOSTON (WHDH) - An appeals court has denied a request by Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s attorneys for the judge to rescue himself from the case.

The defense cited comments the judge made about the Boston Marathon bombing case on podcasts and public events.

The appeals court rejected their argument and the judge will remain on the case.

The judge is overseeing a review of Tsarnaev’s sentence and is investigating claims by the defense of juror bias.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)