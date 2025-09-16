BOSTON (WHDH) - An appeals court has rejected President Trump’s bid to unseat Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook, just days ahead of a board vote on interest rates.

Trump tried to fire Cook last month, citing allegations of mortgage fraud.

President Trump has continued to push the Federal Reserve board to slash interest rates.

