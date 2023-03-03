A federal appeals court upheld a judge’s ruling on Friday to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit filed by family members of mobster James “Whitey” Bulger.

That judge had ruled federal law prevents the family from suing the federal Bureau of Prisons over its decision to transfer Bulger to a prison in West Virginia back in 2018 where Bulger was beaten to death by another inmate.

Bulger’s family accused the bureau and thirty unnamed prison system employees of failing to protect Bulger prior to his death.