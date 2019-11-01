(WHDH) — Apple has unveiled a new program that lets Apple Card holders finance iPhone purchases interest-free for one year.

The plan was announced on Apple’s Thursday earnings call.

The company reportedly hopes to get customers who regularly upgrade their iPhones to finance those purchases through Apple rather than their phone service carrier.

The Goldman Sachs Apple Card will also offer three-percent back on products bought from the company.

(Copyright (c) 2019 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)