(WHDH) — A social media outcry on what a proper bagel should look like led to the change of an Apple emoji.

The controversy erupted when Apple put out an emoji depicting a plain-looking bagel without cream cheese or any other kind of spread.

Social media users decried the bland appearance of the design.

Philadelphia Cream Cheese also weighed in by launching a Twitter poll and a Change.org petition.

Apple recently relented and released an updated emoji of a doughier bagel with cream cheese.

The company’s emoji now joins the ranks of presumably acceptable bagel designs from Google, Microsoft, Samsung and Twitter.

