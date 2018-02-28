(WHDH) — Apple has several new positions open and they are looking for medical professionals to fill them.

The tech company is planning on opening wellness clinics for its roughly 123,000 employees worldwide.

Primary care physicians, acute care physicians and nurse practitioners are all being hired for the jobs.

Apple said they will work near the company’s California headquarters.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)