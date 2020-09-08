(CNN) — Apple has announced the date of the event where it could reveal the design of the latest iPhone and other new products.

The event will be streamed on its website next Tuesday, September 15. Apple typically holds its new product launch event in early September at its headquarters. The company’s Worldwide Developer Conference in June was also held online-only because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Apple did not immediately return a request for comment.

The company is widely expected to unveil an iPhone 12 with 5G capabilities — the first iPhone to connect to the new, ultra-fast wireless network. Analysts expect the 5G iPhone to generate a “supercycle” of device upgrades, potentially prompting millions of people to buy the new device.

There have been questions, however, about whether supply chain issues caused by the pandemic would delay the release of the new iPhone. Apple has already said new iPhones will be shipped slightly later than usual this year.

“Last year, we started selling iPhones in late September,” Apple CFO Luca Maestri said during the company’s most recent earnings call. “This year, we project supply to be available a few weeks later.”

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a note to investors Friday that he expects the virtual unveiling of the iPhone 12 to “be in late September with an announcement out of Cupertino in the next few weeks.” He predicts four versions of the iPhone 12 will hit shelves in early to mid-October. That could suggest the company may take the somewhat unusual step of announcing the new iPhone and other new products in two separate events, and that customers may have to wait a bit longer than a week to see the latest phone.

The company’s September product event typically also includes the latest designs for other products, such as the iPad and the Apple Watch. Last year, Apple also revealed details on its Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade services.

