(WHDH) — Apple is trying to make it easier for people to find a place to get vaccinated against the coronavirus by updating its Maps feature to show vaccination locations.

Apple updated their Maps Tuesday to show locations from VaccineFinder, a free, online service developed by Boston Children’s Hospital that provides the latest vaccine availability for those eligible at providers and pharmacies throughout the United States.

Users can find nearby COVID-19 vaccination locations from the Search bar in Apple Maps by selecting COVID-19 Vaccines in the Find Nearby menu or by asking Siri, “Where can I get a COVID vaccination?”

The Apple Maps placecard for each vaccine site will include the operating hours, address, phone numbers, and a link to the provider’s website, where Maps users can learn more about available vaccines and book appointments.

The initial rollout includes more than 20,000 locations, with Apple adding more sites in the coming weeks.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)