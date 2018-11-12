(WHDH) — Apple announced that they will replace faulty display modules on some iPhone X devices free of charge due to faulty touch screens.

The company determined that some of their new phone displays may experience touch issues due to a component that might fail on the display module.

An affected device will not respond to touch and it could also react without being touched.

To have your iPhone X serviced, find an Apple Authorized Service Provider, make an appointment at an Apple retail store or contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.

Those who already had their display module replaced can contact Apple about a refund.

The program covers impacted iPhone X devices for three years after the first retail sale of the unit.

