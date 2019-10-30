Apple: Older iPhones, iPads must be updated before Sunday

(WHDH) — Apple is warning owners of older iPhones and iPads that they must update their devices to the latest available version of iOS prior to midnight on Sunday or they will not be able to connect to the internet.

When Apple released its 10.3.4 update in July, they made a point to tell users that it “addresses an issue that could impact GPS location performance and could cause system date and time to be incorrect.”

Starting just before 12:00 a.m. on Nov. 3, iPhone 5 will require an iOS update to maintain accurate GPS location and to continue to use functions that rely on correct date and time including App Store, iCloud, email, and web browsing, according to Apple.

If the update to iPhone 5 is not completed by that time owners will be required to back up and restore their phones using a Mac or PC in order to update because over-the-air software updates and iCloud Backup will not work.

Those who own an iPhone 4S or older iterations of the iPad will also need to update the software on their devices, the Dailymail reported.

After the update completes, users can check to make sure that their device has updated successfully by doing the following:

Open the Settings app. Tap General, then tap About. Look for the number next to Software Version.

The updated software version number should be 10.3.4.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)