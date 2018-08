(WHDH) – Customers who shop at CVS and 7-Eleven stores will soon have a new way to pay – Apple Pay.

The news was announced during Apple’s annual earnings conference call.

Apple Pay is used by tens of millions of customers daily, according to Apple, with well over one billion Apple Pay transactions completed during the June quarter.

