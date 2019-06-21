Apple recalling laptops due to battery fire risk

(WHDH) — Apple is voluntarily recalling certain laptops which contain a battery that may overheat and pose a fire risk.

The recall includes older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units that were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017, according to a news release.

No other Apple laptops are affected by the recall.

Customers with laptops sold during that time period are being urged to immediately stop using them.

The recalled laptops can be identified by their product serial number.

To determine if your laptop has been recalled, click “About This Mac” from the Apple menu in the upper-left corner of your screen, visit Apple’s support page, and enter the computer’s serial number.

