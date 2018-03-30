(WHDH) — Apple has released its latest version of their operating software, allowing iPhone users more control over the speed of their phone.

The update comes after Apple apologized for slowing down older phones with older batteries.

The 11.3 iOS update will allow users to turn off the feature that lets Apple slow the phone down.

When users install the update, they will be greeted with a new page on privacy.

When apps are opened, a handshake icon will appear, telling users what data is being shared with Apple and what the company is using the data for.

Users can also store encrypted medical records on their phones with a new feature that allows for connections between healthcare providers and the phone’s user. This is only available at select hospitals.

Those with an iPhone X will now have new Animojis with the update. Four new characters are available, including a dragon, bear, lion and skeleton.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)